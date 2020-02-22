CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.52

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 134822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.