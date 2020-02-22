Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of COKE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,214. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $210.00 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

