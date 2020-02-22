Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.03-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Commscope also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

