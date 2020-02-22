Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.30)-(0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.Community Health Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.3–0.6 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,018,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,786. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.