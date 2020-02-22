Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,526,189 shares changing hands.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 151,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

