Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) were down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.46, approximately 571,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 234,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

