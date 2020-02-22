Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Shares Gap Down to $94.58

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.95, but opened at $94.58. Consolidated Edison shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 3,976,881 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.