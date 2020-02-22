Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 570,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

