Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,934. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock worth $28,908,504.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

