Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 27%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price was down 27% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 13,998,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,365% from the average daily volume of 567,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.