eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGAN. ValuEngine raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rowe started coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,162. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,440 over the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eGain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

