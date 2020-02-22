Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.29 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and $2.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.