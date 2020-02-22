Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.26. Enerplus shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 4,041,700 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 1,199,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

