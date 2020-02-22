Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Enstar Group an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enstar Group by 311.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

