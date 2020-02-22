Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Down 8.6%

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.65 and last traded at $78.99, approximately 1,042,160 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 414,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after buying an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $12,161,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

