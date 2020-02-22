EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $642 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.48 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30 EPS.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 384,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

