EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.798 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to at least 6.30 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.78.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 384,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

