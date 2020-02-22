Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 9.6%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $61.76, approximately 3,220,475 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 725,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. AXA bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 282,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.