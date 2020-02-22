Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.
ES stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,813. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $99.42.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.07.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.