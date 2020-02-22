Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

ES stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,813. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

