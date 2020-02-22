Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.

FLMN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,311. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

