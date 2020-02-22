Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 800,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

