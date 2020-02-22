Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.0 million to $90.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.33 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 648,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Insiders sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

