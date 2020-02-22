Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83 to $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5 million to $383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.94 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 648,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.