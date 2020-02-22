FLETA (FLETA) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $4.97 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,256,714 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.