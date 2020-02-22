Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,597. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

