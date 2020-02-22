Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,597. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
