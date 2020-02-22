Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.75. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3,517,700 shares.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

