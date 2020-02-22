Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.75. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3,517,700 shares.
FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.40.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
