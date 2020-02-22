Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report $208.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $271.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $878.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $916.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $949.40 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FET. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 263,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

FET stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

