FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Price Down 9.3%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, 644,054 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,338,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get FTS International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The company has a market cap of $155.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.