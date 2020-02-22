Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.86. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 13,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Fuwei Films at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

