Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.937 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

