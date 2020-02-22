GNY Reaches Market Cap of $8.03 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $3,066.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

