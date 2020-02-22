Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.542-3.542 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

GOL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,042,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

