Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-3.91 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GOL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,042,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,640. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

