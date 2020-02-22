Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.17 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.88. 1,019,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

