Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.72 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.88. 1,019,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

