Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.31. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,982,051 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

