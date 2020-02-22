Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.25, approximately 1,105,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 982,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.