Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. Henry Schein also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65 to $3.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 1,771,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

