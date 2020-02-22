Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,146. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

