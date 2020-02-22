Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.69-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.74 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.69-1.83 EPS.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.