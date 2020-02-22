Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.69-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.74 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.69-1.83 EPS.
NYSE:HRL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.86.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.
In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
