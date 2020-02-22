Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.217-5.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Host Hotels and Resorts also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.
Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.
In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.