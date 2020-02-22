Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.217-5.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Host Hotels and Resorts also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.