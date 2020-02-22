Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Host Hotels and Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 8,092,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,720. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.