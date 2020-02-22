Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Host Hotels and Resorts also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS.
Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 8,092,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,720. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.47.
In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.