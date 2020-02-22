Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.14-2.22 for the period. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.57. 932,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

