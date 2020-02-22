HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 2,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HV Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HV Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HV Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

