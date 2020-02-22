Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. 240,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,256. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.11.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.