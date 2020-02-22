IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. IDACORP also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE:IDA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,952. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.19. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

