Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 11.3%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51, 584,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 453,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
