Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 11.3%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51, 584,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 453,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $5,949,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 931.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 238,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

