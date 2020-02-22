II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 6.4%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.72, approximately 1,495,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,541,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Several analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,119,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

