ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $837,389.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001026 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,342,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,342,343 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24.

