Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

IOSP stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, hitting $95.70. 344,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

